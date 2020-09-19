SASKATOON -- A person who tested positive for COVID-19 was likely infectious when visiting the Walmart location on Clarence Avenue in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.

The person visited on these dates:

Sept. 6 - 9:20 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. at the photo center kiosk; 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the menswear, frozen food and deli sections

Sept. 7 - 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the photo kiosk and menswear section

Anyone at the store on those dates and times are advised to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Those who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.

Walmart is cooperating with Public Health and ensuring recommended safety measures are in place, the health authority says.