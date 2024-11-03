Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election

With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.

Advance polls began on Nov. 1 and will end at 8 p.m. on Nov. 4.

From Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, post-secondary advance polls will be held at the University of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

On Nov. 9 voters can cast their ballets at a drive-thru polling station in the city hall parking lot near 4th Avenue.

Voters who are unable to make it to one of the polling stations due to a disability or limited mobility, Elections Saskatoon says they can apply to have a representative come to their home to assist them in casting their vote from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9.

Eligible voters have the option to apply to vote by mail.

The online application has closed, but voters will still be able to deliver their application form and ID no later than Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

Where do I vote on election day?

Unlike the advance voting polls, which allow you to vote at any polling location regardless of where you live, on election day you must vote at the polling location assigned to the ward in which you live.

You can find your polling location by entering your address on the map here.

Do I have to register?

Yes, voters in Saskatoon need to be registered in order for Elections Saskatoon to ensure only eligible, registered voters vote – and vote only once.

The pre-registration period closed on Oct. 22. but residents can still can register by filling out a voter registration form at the voting location they attend.

Who can vote?

For a person to be eligible to vote on election day, they must be a Canadian citizen, at least 18 years of age, have resided in Saskatchewan for at least six consecutive months prior to election day and have resided in the City of Saskatoon, or on land now a part of the City of Saskatoon, for at least three consecutive months immediately before the election day.

Which offices are going to be elected?

On election day, voters will receive one ballot to elect their choices for mayor, ward councillor, and both public and separate school board trustees.

City council consists of 11 members including the mayor. A total of seven catholic separate school board trustees will be elected while each ward will elect one public school board trustee – meaning a total of 17 trustees will be voted in.

Who is running in this election?

There will be 46 names on the ballots in total, according to Elections Saskatoon.

Five people are vying for the city’s top job. They include Cary Tarasoff, Cynthia Block, Mike Harder, Don Atchison and Gordon Wyant.

You can find the complete candidate list here. www.saskatoon.ca/city-hall/elections-saskatoon/information-voters

What do I need to bring?

Voters in Saskatoon will need to bring one piece of government issued photo ID or two pieces of information, each of which establishes the voter’s name and at least one of which establishing the voter’s address.

Anything else I need to know?

Saskatoon Transit will offer free transit passes for Saskatoon Transit and Access Transit for voters' commute on election day.

Residents can cut out the free election day passes from the voter information guide delivered to eligible voters in recent weeks.