Who are the Ward 6 candidates in Saskatoon’s civic election?

Ward 6 includes the downtown core and seven communities east of the river.

It’s the fifth largest ward in the city, with a population of about 28,900, according to the latest Municipal Wards Commission Report.

It includes the Brevoort Park, Buena Vista, Grosvenor Park, Nutana, Haultain, Holliston, and Varsity View neighbourhoods.

Ward 6 is an open race since former councillor Cythina Block is running for mayor.

Terry Alm

Terry Alm previously served on City Council from 2003 to 2006.

Alm has been a real estate agent for 36 years.

He has served as a chairman and CEO of the Saskatoon Housing Initiatives Partnership and president of the Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.

He also volunteered with the Audit Committee for the Province of Saskatchewan and with the Saskatchewan Land Surveyors Association.

Among his focuses are affordable housing, advocating against the Housing Accelerator Fund and addressing homelessness.

Tony Bassett

Tony Bassett currently works with Genome Prairie and is a casual instructor at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Previously, Bassett worked for Inclusion Saskatchewan, the SaskAbilities Council and the United Way.

Among his promises are to focus on affordable housing, build a sustainable future and improve community safety.

Terry Hoknes

Terry Hoknes runs the Saskatoon History Project, indexing the history of Saskatoon news.

Hoknes has written 40 books about Saskatoon. He is also a musician and performer.

Among his focuses are addressing homelessness, reducing emissions, and improving transit.

Jonathan Naylor

Jonathan Naylor is a veterinarian and an instructor at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Naylor has served as president of the Varsity View Community Association and volunteered with Scouts Canada.

Among his priorities are responsible development, sustainability and community safety.

Jasmin Parker

Jasmin Parker holds a Geography degree in Environment and Society from the University of Saskatchewan and works in project management, focusing on environmental planning and permitting.

She has served as president of the Nutana Community Association.

Among her focuses are infrastructure, inclusion and modernising transit.