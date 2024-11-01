Who are the Ward 4 candidates in Saskatoon's civic election?

CTV News Saskatoon profiles Ward 4 ahead of the November 13 civic election.

Ward 4 is in the city’s northwest and encompasses six communities.

As of June 2022, the ward has a population of about 27,700, according to a Municipal Wards Commission Report.

The ward is made up of the Dundonald, Elk Point, Hampton Village, Massey place, Mount Royal and Westview neighbourhoods.

Here are the candidates vying for the Ward 4 seat:

Troy Davies

Troy Davies is the incumbent for Ward 4, holding the seat since 2012. Davies went unchallenged in the last civic election, making him the acclaimed Ward 4 councillor.

He is the Director of Public Affairs for Medavie Health Services West and the founder of Synergy8 Community Builders. He has received the Governor’s General EMS Exemplary Service Medal and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Among his priorities are community safety and addressing issues neighbourhoods are facing. Davies is a husband and a father.

Courtney Saliken

Courtney Saliken has lived in Ward 4 for the past 13 years. Saliken is a Local Area Superintendent with Canada Post where he manages 29 Post Offices.

Among his focuses are pausing the Downtown Event and Entertainment District project, community health and safety, and fiscal responsibility.

Saliken is a husband and a father of three.

Numman Shafqat

Numman Shafqat has lived in Ward 4 for the past 15 years. Shafqat is local real-estate agent. Previously, he was a supported employment specialist and youth worker.

Among his priorities are the well-being of residents, advocating for low taxes and reducing crime.

He is a husband and a father of two.