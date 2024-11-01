Here are the Ward 2 candidates in Saskatoon's upcoming civic election

Located in Saskatoon’s Southwest, Ward 2 encompasses several residential and industrial neighborhoods.

The ward contains the Caswell Hill, Holiday Park, King Geroge, Meadow Green, Montgomery Place, Pleasant Hill, Riversdale and Westmount neighborhoods.

It also includes the CN Yards, Gordie Howe, and SaskPower management areas, along with the AgPro Industrial, Confederation Urban Centre, South West industrial, and West Industrial areas.

As of June 2022, Ward 2 has a population of around 25,000 people, according to a Municipal Wards Commission report.

Former Ward 2 Councillor Hilary Gough is not seeking re-election, leaving it an open race for the six candidates looking to fill her seat.

Here are the candidates vying for the Ward 2 seat:

Franklin Arthurs

Franklin Arthurs was raised in Holiday Park. He owned the FasGas in Riversdale for three decades. He is member of the Knights of Columbus.

If elected, Arthurs will advocate against putting shelters in Ward 2, and against the downtown arena and the public library proposal.

He is a husband and a father.

Jean Beliveau

Jean Beliveau is resident of Meadow Green. Beliveau holds a baccalaureate degree with a major in Political Science and a minor in Economics, and a diploma in Social Services.

Among his priorities are to address homelessness and work towards long-term solutions.

Janna Horn

Janna Horn has spent most of her life in Saskatoon, living and working in Ward 2 for the past 14 years.

Among Horn’s focuses are to advocate for community safety and fiscal responsibility by putting major projects on hold.

Fraser Kent

Fraser Kent has been a resident of Meadow Green for 20 years. Kent has experience in many sectors including farming, construction estimating and project management.

He has volunteered as hockey coach and an executive of a minor hockey league. Among his priorities are community safety, fiscal responsibility and a transparent budgetary process.

Karen Kobussen

Karen Kobussen is an entrepreneur. She is a life-long resident of Saskatoon. If elected, Kobussen plans to revitalize vacant spaces and underutilized buildings, support development, and focus on community safety.

Senos Timon

Senos Timon has lived in Meadow Green for 24 years. He has more than 20 years in nonprofit leadership. Among his focuses are affordable housing, infrastructure and transit improvements.

The civic election is slated for Nov. 13.