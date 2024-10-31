Here are the Ward 1 candidates in Saskatoon's upcoming civic election

CTV News Saskatoon will profile each ward ahead of the civic election on November 13th, beginning with Ward 1.

Ward 1 consists of areas north of the downtown core and the University of Saskatchewan.

Neighbourhoods in the ward include: City Park, Hudson Bay Park, Kesley-Woodlawn, Mayfair, North Park, Richmond Heights, Sutherland and Forest Grove.

Also included: Sutherland Industrial, U of S Lands — South Management Area and University of Saskatchewan Management Area.

As of June 2022, the ward has a population of about 26, 000 people, according to the Municipal Wards Commission report.

Here are the five candidates vying for the Ward 1 seat:

Kevin Boychuck

Kevin Boychuk is local business owner who has lived in Ward 1 for 40 years.

He has coached hockey, volleyball, soccer and baseball.

Boychuck is focused on addressing community needs through open communication, collaboration and thoughtful leadership.

Boychuck lost the Ward 1 seat during the 2020 civic election by 56 votes.

He is married and the father of three children.

Dallas Burnett

Dallas Burnett has been a Saskatoon resident since 2016, living in both Ward 4 and Ward 1 neighbourhoods. He grew up in Borden.

He is the Assistant Manager at the Sutherland Curling Club.

Among Burnett’s priorities are addressing homelessness, strengthening downtown, and appropriate taxation.

Darren Hill

Darren Hill is the incumbent for Ward 1. He has been a city councillor for 18 years.

He worked in the Saskatchewan tourism sector for three decades.

Among his focuses are to address infrastructure deficiencies, homelessness and community safety.

He has lived in Ward 1 for 38 years.

Kathryn MacDonald

Kathryn MacDonald is a small business owner and a mother.

She serves on the 33rd Street Business Improvement District Board of Directors.

If elected, MacDonald vows to advocate for affordable housing, accessible sidewalks, and maintaining safe, vibrant neighbourhoods.

She has lived in Saskatoon for the last decade.

Russell Nadin

Russell Nadin is an electrician.

He volunteers as a team lead with Saskatoon Sage Clan to provide aid to the unhoused.

He is focused on addressing issues surrounding housing, homelessness, transit, and infrastructure.

Nadin is married and the father of two children.

The civic election is slated for Nov. 13.