Who's running in Saskatoon's Ward 8?

Located on the city’s east side, Ward 8 consists of eight neighbourhoods.

It’s the third largest ward in the city with a population of about 29,900, according to the latest Municipal Wards Commission Report.

The ward encompasses the neighbourhoods of Briarwood, Brighton, College Park, College Park East, Greystone Heights, Hillcrest Management Area, Holmwood Development Area and Wildwood.

Former Ward 8 councillor Sarina Gersher is not seeking re-election, making it an open race for eight candidates looking to fill her seat.

Candidates

Darren Abrey

Darren Abrey is self-employed in the finance and insurance industry. He is a long-time Saskatoon resident.

Among his priorities are fiscal responsibility, transit safety and supporting core services.

Henry Chan

Henry Chan has served as a legislative assistant for a Member of Parliament in Ottawa.

Chan currently works as a Notary Public. He holds a degree in Finance and a diploma in Global Studies.

He is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Among his priorities are affordability, addressing crime and supporting core services.

Scott Ford

Scott Ford has a 30-year career in facility management at SaskTel Centre and is currently the centre’s executive director.

Ford is a long-time Saskatoon resident.

Among his focuses are community safety and driving economic development by promoting local businesses and tourism.

Prathamesh Kale

Prathamesh Kale is an investment specialist. According to Kale’s website, he and his wife moved to Canada from India in 2011 to pursue careers in medicine, and later explored other career paths.

Among his promises are to maintain roads and sidewalks, enhance public transportation, and focus on community safety.

Ron Mantyka

Ron Mantyka has more than 30 years of experience in business development, project management, and research facilitation.

According Mantyka’s candidate profile, he played a key role in building the bioprocessing plant at Innovation Place and launched the Prairie Gran Fondo, a fundraiser for youth cycling programs.

Among his focuses are improving infrastructure, enhancing public safety and managing sustainable growth.

Malvina Rapko

Malvina Rapko is the founder and Chief Cultural Officer of Cultural Bridges, which provides linguistic and cultural programs for international youth.

Rapko’s candidate profile says she is a recipient of the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award, the Canadian Red Cross Merit Pin, and a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Among her focuses are accessibility, community safety and the economy.

Peggy Schmeiser

Peggy Schmeiser is a University of Saskatchewan faculty member at the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy. Schmeiser once served as the university’s director of government relations. She also co-founded a science and innovation policy research centre.

Among her priorities are transparent finances, sustainable growth, and infrastructure.

Kevin Zarycki

Kevin Zarycki has lived in Saskatoon for more than four decades.

Zarycki works in the construction industry as an overhead door technician.

Among his focuses are infrastructure maintenance, public safety and fiscal responsibility.