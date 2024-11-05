Who's running in Saskatoon's Ward 7?

Located on the city’s south side, Ward 7 encompasses 10 neighbourhoods.

It is the most populous ward in the city with a population of about 31,700, according to the latest Municipal Wards Commission Report.

The ward is home to the Avalon, Adelaide / Churchill, Queen Elizabeth, Stonebridge, and the Willows neighbourhoods.

It also includes the Diefenbaker Management and South / South East Development areas, along with the CN Industrial and Exhibition areas.

The Nutana Park neighbourhood has moved from Ward 7 to Ward 9.

Former councillor Mairin Loewen is not seeking re-election, making it an open race for four candidates looking to fill her seat.

Candidates

Edward Agbai

Edward Agbai is an author and a management professional.

Agbai has a PhD and a master’s degree in management. His city profile says he worked in a Fortune 500 company as an engineer and labor union leader.

He is the president of the Saskatoon Niger Delta Forum. He has also served on the board for the Saskatoon Open Door Society and Black Engineers of Canada.

Among his priorities are affordable housing, improving transit and public safety.

Holly Kelleher

Holly Kelleher leads governance, strategic planning and economic development initiatives with an Indigenous-owned consulting business called Medicine Rope Strategies.

Kelleher holds an undergraduate degree in commerce and a Master of Business Administration.

She served as a Saskatoon Public School Board trustee.

Among her focuses are parks and public spaces, fiscal responsibly, and community safety.

Jamie Kirkpatrick

Jamie Kirkpatrick works for Blue Green Canada, an organization focused on a green economy.

Kirkpatrick served as Chief of Staff for two Toronto city councillors. He holds a bachelor’s degree with a major in environment and resource management.

Among his priorities are inclusivity, infrastructure and sustainability.

Justin Wiens

Justin Wiens is a business owner.

Wiens’ city profile says he has served on multiple daycare boards and has spent nearly two decades coaching young adults.

Among his focuses are safety, sustainability, and smart growth.