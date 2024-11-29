'Due to the temperatures, we are concerned': RCMP seek tips finding missing elderly man

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking property owners in the rural area in the RM of Laird to check farm outbuildings or sheds in their area for a missing 60-year-old man.

Clayton Cameron from Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation has been missing since Tuesday evening, and the RCMP says due to the extreme cold temperatures, they’re concerned for his safety.

The RM of Laird was under extreme cold warning Thursday evening. Environment Canada warned area residents to stay inside as the wind chill approached minus 40.

On Thursday, police say Cameron’s vehicle was located abandoned in a rural area in the RM of Laird, about six kilometres northeast of Laird.

According to police, investigation connected Cameron to the vehicle, and he has not been seen since Tuesday evening.

Cameron is described as a five-foot, five iches tall, 178 pound man with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue ballcap, black jacket, blue jeans, and blue runners.

Anyone with information on Cameron’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.