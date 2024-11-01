Meet Ward 3 candidates in Saskatoon’s upcoming civic election

CTV News Saskatoon profiles Ward 3 ahead of the November 13 civic election.

Located on the city’s west side, Ward 3 consists of eight neighborhoods.

As of June 2022, the ward has a population of about 29,600, making it the fourth largest ward in the city. It’s made up of the Blairmore Urban Centre, Confederation Park, Fairhaven, Kensington, Pacific Heights, and Parkridge neighbourhoods.

It also includes the Blairmore and South West development areas.

Former Ward 3 councillor David Kirton is not seeking re-election, making it an open race for the three candidates looking to fill his seat on Nov. 13.

Here are the candidates vying for the Ward 3 seat:

Devyn Gregoire

Devyn Gregoire is a life-long resident of Saskatoon. Gregoire is an events and marketing coordinator with Saskatchewan Polytechnic Students' Association. He serves on the Community Advisory Council for the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre.

Among his priorities are to relocate the STC Wellness Centre, reduce the cost of the downtown arena and entertainment centre, and improve transit safety.

Robert Pearce

Robert Pearce has lived in Ward 3 for more than 30 years. Pearce is a pastor at Fairmont Baptist Church and a founding member of the Saskatoon West Business Association.

Among his focuses are to relocate the STC Wellness Centre, pause the downtown arena project to review and conduct public consultation and review city expenses for the 2025 budget. Pearce is a husband and a father.

Mike San Miguel

Mike San Miguel has lived in Ward 3 for more than 35 years. San Miguel is an industry partnership representative at SGI. He served as the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commissioner for seven years. He is a two-time recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Medal.

Among his priorities are affordable housing, improving public safety, and addressing homelessness.

San Miguel is a husband and a father of two.