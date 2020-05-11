SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

Opposition calls for legislature to reconvene

The Saskatchewan NDP is once again calling on the premier to return to the legislative assembly.

Opposition leader Ryan Meili sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe on Monday to ask to “reconvene the legislature immediately.”

Last month, Meili said returning to the legislature would “restore democratic oversight” during the pandemic.

The legislative assembly was suspended on March 18, the same day Moe declared a state of emergency in Saskatchewan.

Weekend recap

On Sunday the province said there were 1 1 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine of the new cases were found in Saskatchewan's far north, with three of the cases in the La Loche Area.

With the 11 new cases, the total number of cases in the province sat at 564 with 209 of the cases considered active.

Of the active cases, 156 are in the province's far north, largely concentrated in the La Loche area.

As of Sunday, 12 people in Saskatchewan were in hospital due to the virus, with four of the patients requiring intensive care.

On Saturday, the province announced a two-week closure for the SLGA retail store and the private off sale in La Loche.

The move came after a request by the community to close down the village's liquor store to prevent people from leaving their homes and gathering.

Also a Saskatoon family physician started a fundraiser on Thursday aiming to raise $15,000 to help send supplies to the northern community and by Sunday, the GoFundMe had already received more than $38,000.

A little more than two hours after opening on Mother’s Day, Carla Scharbackowner, owner of Blossoms flower shop in Saskatoon was forced to close for the day after selling out.

A Saskatoon teen is one of 36 students across the country working to plan a virtual prom for Grade 12 students missing out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.