SASKATOON -- A little more than two hours after opening on Mother’s Day, Carla Scharbackowner, owner of Blossoms flower shop was forced to close for the day after selling out.

"Today of course as we all know is a day to honour our moms, Mother’s Day, and typically one of busiest days in our floral calendar,” she said.

Scharback said that during the pandemic she has noticed a spike in demand for flowers.

"I know from our various suppliers, they’re selling out, shops big and small are selling out. I don’t think it’s just in Saskatoon or nationally, I think it’s global," said Scharback.

Scharback added that since the outbreak of COVID-19 began she has noticed more people buying flowers than usual.

"I’ve seen, since COVID-19, and amazing outpouring of people sending floral gifts to one another, we weren’t sure when COVID-19 hit what would be happening with our store,' said Scharback.

According to Scharback safety is top pritority at her business. All of her staff are currently working and helping to ensure the store is kept clean.