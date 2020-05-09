SASKATOON -- The SLGA retail store and the private off sale in La Loche are closed for two weeks, the province announced.

On May 7, La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre notified Minister of Government Relations Lori Carr that La Loche Council had passed a resolution recommending the full closure of all beverage alcohol related sales, distribution and consumption sites and uses in the Northern Village of La Loche, effective Saturday, according to a news release.

After further consultation with community and Indigenous leaders, the government notified leaders that the closure of liquor retailers would proceed as recommended, the province says.

The Ministry of Health and Saskatchewan Health Authority will support the community to identify and help residents who may be at risk of harm due to alcohol withdrawal and will provide further alcohol addictions program supports in the community, according to the release.

The far north region leads the province with 184 total cases.