SASKATOON -- A national organization is planning a virtual prom for Grade 12 students missing out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Student Life Network has a committee of 36 students from around the country organizing a virtual prom scheduled for May 22.

Cadderly Kingsbury from Saskatoon is one of the 36 students appointed to the committee. She said she’s looking forward to hosting this unique event and she’s also happy she gets a prom.

"Me, like a lot of other students have done 13 years of school, and I’ve moved schools, I’ve done this, I’ve done that and I’ve worked so hard to get here," Kingsbury said. "It’s very important for all of these students to have this prom to really celebrate everything we’ve been through and everything we’ve done."

Kinsbury said the committee expects thousands of students to participate as a nationwide prom, and each time a student RSVP’s or logs in during the event there will be a donation made to the Kid’s Help Phone.

She said music for the event is already set, with well-known artist Loud Luxury performing. She added the committee is working hard to secure cameos from different Canadian celebrities.

