SASKATOON -- The day after Premier Scott Moe released his government's plan to "reopen" the province, the NDP is pushing for the current legislative session to resume.

In a news release, the Official Opposition said finding a way to reconvene the legislature would "restore democratic oversight" as Saskatchewan takes steps to lift many COVID-19-related restrictions — the first province to do so in Canada.

"It is one thing to release a plan on opening businesses, but the people who operate and work at those businesses need a plan that works for them," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.

"Those workers are also parents, but the government’s plan says nothing about how we’ll manage child care through a reopening."

Meili also worries that with reduced child care options, many will turn to grandparents to watch their children, increasing the risk seniors could be exposed to the virus.

How businesses, that may still see reduced traffic even after reopening, will be supported and whether reopening would put federal aid money for businesses at risk are also among the questions Meili feels are still lingering about the plan.

Meili said more needs to be known about how prepared the healthcare system is and clearer guidance needs to be provided about when and how families and friends may visit safely.

"The questions we’re asking about the province’s plan need serious answers if we’re to avoid serious problems in our handling of this pandemic. It is time for the Premier to face the legislature and start answering these questions," Meili said.