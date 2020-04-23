SASKATOON -- Hitting the links will look different on Saskatchewan golf courses when they open on May 15.

The province on Thursday released its Re-Open Saskatchewan plan. Phase 1 includes the reopening of boat launches and allowing fishing starting on May 4, golf courses on May 15 and campgrounds and parks on June 1. Gatherings will still be limited to 10 people and physical distancing must be observed.

The plan includes 24 specific guidelines for golf courses. For example:

Flags must remain in place and cups elevated so the ball does not drop into the hole. Play is concluded when the ball makes contact with the cup.

Washroom facilities on the course must remain closed to players and the public.

Golf club and pull-cart rentals are prohibited.

All players must have a tee time - no walk-on players will be permitted.

Tee times must be a minimum of 20 minutes apart to avoid congestion on the course.

Parks and no recreation

Provincial parks will open to vehicle traffic for Saskatchewan residents beginning May 4 only for anglers to access boat launches in advance of the fishing season and hikers and mountain bikers.

However, fishing off public docks, dams, jetties or marinas is prohibited and passengers in boats are limited to only those who reside in the same household.

All public and private campgrounds will remain closed to overnight camping until June 1. At that time, only Saskatchewan residents will be allowed to camp or visit Saskatchewan provincial parks.

Just don't plan on going swimming.

Campgrounds will face several restrictions: