SASKATOON -- On Thursday Premier Scott Moe unveiled his government's plan to gradually lift COVID-19-related restrictions in a series of phases.

The wide-ranging document touched on everything from resuming non-urgent medical care to whether or not you can shoot pool in a bar once they are reopened.

The leader of the Opposition says the plan's announcement is a positive sign, but that it's not without risk.

"It is good news that we can even be having this conversation in Saskatchewan. It's good news that the COVID-19 numbers have stayed flat," NDP Leader Ryan Meili said during a Zoom news conference Thursday morning.

"People have made incredible sacrifices to make that curve flat and it's hard on folks."

Meili said Sask. Party government's plan, developed in consultation with Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab, seems to be trying to strike a balance between moving quickly and exercising caution.

"But it is also a plan that's not without risks and is not without some lingering questions about the details."

Beyond simply "reopening" the province, Meili said the government needs to offer more support for families and businesses that have been hit hard by the restrictions put in place during the pandemic.

"What we still have yet to see is any meaningful discussion of how the Sask. Party plans to support communities, individuals and families through this time," Meili said.

"We know that even if everything opened up tomorrow, there's going to be significant challenges for people at this time and there needs to be provincial investment and support."

Meili also criticized what he sees as a lack of wider consultation with community, First Nations and Metis leaders during the plan's development.

The NDP Leader also said he's worried the plan wasn't crafted in coordination with other provinces and the federal government.

"What I really want to see is a government doing it's due diligence to make sure that this is not an act that is about optics and about a political schedule but is about the best outcomes for the people of the province, Meili said.

Meili also echoed what has been a constant refrain for the premier since the existence of the plan to "reopen" the province was revealed last week — namely that a plan to reopen is not a license for people to let their guard down — but also took issue with Moe's wording during his address.

"I've heard in the premier's address and some of the language around this, the use of the past tense 'We've flattened the curve. We've protected the health system.' That is true, up until this point, it would be folly to pretend that this is over and that we're done."