SASKATOON -- When Saskatchewan restaurants and bars are allowed to fire up the grill once again for sit-down customers, they will only be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Buffet service is not permitted. Neither are recreation areas such as dance floors, VLTs and pool tables.

Under current COVID-19 guidelines, restaurants can only offer take-out and delivery.

"I would almost rather wait a little bit longer and be able to open up more aggressively in the sense of people feeling comfortable and us being allowed to seat, maybe not capacity, but closer to,” said Dale MacKay, who owns a number of local restaurants including Little Grouse on the Prairie and Sticks and Stones.

The province released its Re-Open Saskatchewan plan on Thursday.

The first phases are set to begin in May – but no date has been set for Phase Three, which includes restaurants, gyms, child care and some personal services.

Re-opening gyms and fitness facilities promotes physical and mental wellness, the province says. Physical distancing must be maintained and stringent cleaning and disinfecting protocols must be established.

However, clients over 40 years of age and those with underlying risk factors should be careful when thinking of going.

