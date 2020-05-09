SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon family physician wanted to find a way to help send supplies to the northern community of La Loche and set an initial goal for $15,000 - but within days the donations total over $26,000.

"I’m shocked, but also very grateful for the generosity of the community," Dr. Kendra Morrow said.

The fundraiser is called “Supplies for La Loche and surrounding communities” and it is hosted by the Student Medical Society of Saskatchewan after Morrow reached out with the idea.

"We just started figuring out how collect funds and that turned into ‘Ok we can make a GoFundMe page," past president of the society and third year medical student Kate Morrison said.

The page went up on Thursday. They’re now hoping to raise $30,000.

The money will go towards buying items for families such as toys for kids, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items.

The student society and Morrow have been working with the Saskatchewan Medical Association as well as community members in Saskatoon and up north to ensure the supplies reach La Loche.

The society says they are hoping to have their first truck of supplies ready to go by next Thursday and they are expecting to deliver at least two truckloads worth of supplies.