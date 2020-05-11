SASKATOON -- For the first time in its 135-year history ⁠— a timespan encompassing both World Wars ⁠— the Saskatoon Exhibition has been cancelled.

The summer fair is one of the marquee events for Prairieland Park.

But in light of the pandemic, and to avoid the potential for the virus to spread, the decision was made not to hold it this year.

215 thousand people take part in the fair each year.

Board member Christie Rempel said cancelling it is a huge blow to the morale of staff but the decision was made for the health and safety of staff and fairgoers.