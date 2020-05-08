SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home.

Prince Albert outbreak over

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has ended its outbreak declaration at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

The SHA declared the outbreak on Friday, May 1 after a patient there tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, Medical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani said the outbreak was declared due to how long the COVID-19 positive patient stayed in the hospital without knowledge of their condition.

Thursday recap

On Thursday, the province reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, all in the northern half of the province.

Saskatchewan's far north continued to be the hotspot in the province for the virus, with 15 of the new cases concentrated there.

Of Saskatchewan's 194 active cases, 138 were located in the far north as of Thursday.

The remaining four new cases were found in the north part of the province, where 36 active cases were located according to the province.

The Northern grocery store in La Loche is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s Facebook page.

The employee last worked at the store on Monday, the Facebook post said. The store said all staff are being tested for COVID-19 Thursday and Friday.

With the outbreak in the Lloydminster Hospital stable, according to the province, Lloydminster can implement the first phase of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan starting Monday.

Services and businesses must follow the phased approach and safety procedures required under the plan, according to a news release.

The City of Saskatoon said it plans to go ahead with many of its pre-pandemic plans to tackle aging watermains, roads and sidewalks.

On Thursday the University of Saskatchewan anounced it would freeze tuition for the 2020-21 school year for a majority of its programs.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic also annouced a tuition freeze.

Also on Thursday the province said the current school year will not resume..