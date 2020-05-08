Sask. RCMP respond to over 100 COVID-19-related complaints in one week
Published Friday, May 8, 2020 3:25PM CST Last Updated Friday, May 8, 2020 3:26PM CST
SASAKTOON -- RCMP in Saskatchewan dealt with a total of 104 complaints related to COVID-19 public health orders from May 1 to May 7.
Mounties responded to 33 complaints related to social gatherings over 10 people, according to a news release from RCMP.
Thirteen of the complaints were related to people not self-isolating when allegedly required to do so, RCMP said.
The remaining 58 complaints were classified by RCMP as "COVID-19 related."
One charge was laid in the northern district of the province, RCMP said.