SASKATOON -- If public health restrictions don’t change, youth camps will be cancelled and registration fees will be refunded, said Bernie Vossen, manager of John Bosco Wilderness Camp.

On April 30, the Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab issued a public health order restricting all non-critical travel, including those with primary residences, into and out of the province’s north.

Vossen said he hopes the order is lifted soon or updated to allow their camp volunteers in to do maintenance on their youth camp at Zeden and Ispuchaw Lakes. Fallen trees, animals and weather often cause damage to cabins over the winter months, he said.

“Normally on May long weekend, we have a volunteer work weekend, where a lot of the little projects we had planned for the year get done,” Vossen said.

He believes they fall under Phase Four of the Re-open Saskatchewan Plan and could have 30 or fewer people in the camp. Organizers are looking at ways of connecting with campers through video to maintain interest and support those who may miss camp in 2020, he said.

Shelly Pierlot from the Lower Fishing Lakes Cabin Owner’s Association said they don’t agree with the travel ban and have written the province.