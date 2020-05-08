SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has ended its outbreak declaration at Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

The SHA declared the outbreak on Friday, May 1 after a patient there tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time, Medical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani said the outbreak was declared due to how long the COVID-19 positive patient stayed in the hospital without knowledge of their condition.

Staff who had been in contact with the patient self-isolated and were tested, and contact tracing started immediately, the SHA said in a news release.

Chokani credits hospital staff for the fact that there was no transmission of the virus during the patient's 10-day stay at Victoria Hospital.

"This is a definite testimony to diligent PPE use and good environmental maintenance by all the teams," Chokani said in the release.

An outbreak was declared at Meadow Lake Hospital earlier this week after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Another hospital outbreak, declared in Lloydminster, was described as "stable" Thursday afternoon during the province's daily COVID-19 media briefing in Regina.