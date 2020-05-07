SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic announced on Thursday a zero per cent tuition increase for Canadian and international students for the 2020-21 academic year.

“It is critical that we remain focused on the future and on our mission to educate students, and provide skilled and successful graduates,” Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO, said in a news release.

“I am happy to share that Saskatchewan Polytechnic will not be increasing tuition during this challenging time. I am confident that if we approach our financial situation with the same rigour, flexibility and adaptability that we use to prepare tomorrow's workforce, we will be successful.”

The institution continues to finalize its plans for the next fiscal year and is working towards a balanced budget, according to the release.

“Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s fiscal planning process is rigorous and focuses on ensuring it maximizes resources to meet the needs of students and employers in a cost-effective way without compromising the quality of the learning experience offered,” the release said.