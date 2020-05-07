SASKATOON -- With the outbreak in the Lloydminster Hospital stable, according to the province, Lloydminster can implement the first phase of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan starting Monday.

Services and businesses must follow the phased approach and safety procedures required under the plan, according to a news release.

All residents must continue to follow necessary personal protective measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, including maintaining physical distancing, participating in no gatherings of more than 10 people and washing hands frequently.

Opening is at the discretion of workplaces based on their risk assessment and ability to operate safely.

Proceeding with Phase Two will be determined by public health officials and local leadership, the province says.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared an outbreak at the facility April 27.

Saskatchewan reported 19 new COVID-19 cases and 17 recoveries on Thursday, of which 15 were in the far north.