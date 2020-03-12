SASKATOON -- A 60-year-old Saskatoon man who recently travelled to Egypt is Saskatchewan’s first presumptive case of COVID-19.

“The province’s first case is linked to travel from a country where local transmission of COVID-19 has been reported,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release.

The person only contacted one other person in and the contact occurred in their home, Shahab said later Thursday morning during a news conference. The other person is being monitored, he said.

The man is in the city and is well enough to self-isolate at home, according to the province. The person was tested March 9 after experiencing symptoms.

The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory reported the positive lab sample March 12 and has forwarded it to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg for confirmation.

“While the risk of acquiring COVID-19 in Saskatchewan continues to be low, increased testing will assist us in detecting cases as early as possible and delaying the spread of the illness as long as possible,” Shahab said.

“But it is critical that residents take precautions to protect themselves against respiratory illness. Wash your hands frequently, practice good cough and sneeze hygiene and stay home if you are sick.”

Shortly before news of the province's first presumptive case of COVID-19 was shared, the City of Saskatoon released a joint statement announcing the cancellation of the Juno Awards and related festivities.

Also Thursday morning, Saskatoon Fire Department placed one of its fire stations under a preventative quarantine after firefighters came into contact with someone who is being tested for the illness during a medical call Wednesday night.

“The Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority have dedicated planning teams in place,” Saskatchewan Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a news release.

“Our government is committed to providing the resources our public health system requires to mitigate and respond to COVID-19.”

This is a developing story. More details to come.