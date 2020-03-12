SASKATOON -- The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is suspending play until further notice because of COVID-19.

The move is “for the safety and best interest of our fans, players, coaches and staff," the league said Thursday on Twitter.

On Thursday morning, the Ministry of Health confirmed Saskatchewan’s first presumptive case of the virus.

“We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in a constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times," the NLL said.

On Wednesday the NLL had announced it would limit fan interactions and prevent media access to locker rooms.

The National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer have all suspended their seasons.