SASKATOON -- The biggest night in Canadian music has been cancelled after a COVID-19 case was confirmed in Saskatoon.

The 49th Annual Juno Awards were set to begin Thursday evening, kicking off four days of concerts and events in Saskatoon. They have been cancelled, as has the awards show at SaskTel Centre scheduled for Sunday.

Precautious are also being taken by high schools, the University of Saskatchewan and professional sports organizations in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Here are the events that have been called off:

The 2020 Juno Awards, Gala and various concerts and fan fair events.

National Lacrosse League games have been suspended until further notice. The Saskatchewan Rush have four home games left.

The Western Hockey League announced it was also pausing the rest of the season until further notice. The Blades have five regular season games left.

FSIN is postponing all sporting events, gatherings, conferences and forums until further notice.

The Saskatchewan Summer Soccer Series preseason match weekend is cancelled (March 28-29).

Please keep an eye on our social media for updates pic.twitter.com/u7W9ti0AhM — SK Summer Soccer Series (@SSSSeries) March 12, 2020 The North Saskatoon Business Association is postponing all networking events including: 23rd Annual Business Builder Awards on March 19

Club Connect on March 13

Provincial budget address, co-hosted by the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce on March 20

NSBA annual general meeting luncheon on March 25

Club Connect on March 27