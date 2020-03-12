SASKATOON -- The general public does not need to be concerned after the announcement of Saskatchewan's first confirmed COVID-19 case, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said.

"Public Health will contact anyone who needs to be aware," he told reporters Thursday.

He does, however, expect to see more cases, primarily linked to travel.

Those who have travelled to other countries, or attended a conference or large gathering anywhere in Canada, can go about their daily business when they return home - but they should closely monitor themselves and their symptoms, Shabab said.

"Ideally you can take your temperature twice a day and at the first sign of fever or cough, self-isolate. Don't go to school, university or work, call the Health Line to see if your symptoms need further assessment or testing and get tested if that's the recommendation."

Anyone who develops a severe respiratory illness, irrespective of travel, with no other cause found, should stay home and call the Health Line, he said.

"We are trying to ramp up the capacity to advise, assess and test."

Any outbreak in a long-term care facility where another viral illness such as influenza have not been found should also lead to screening.

"This is an extra layer of reporting in place to make sure that we don't miss major transmission."

Any further cases in Saskatchewan will be announced as soon as they are confirmed and the patient is notified, he said.

Shahab directs people to the province's coronavirus website, which offers tools for self-monitoring and self-isolation.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties, though more severe cases can cause pneumonia.

Most people with common coronavirus illness will recover on their own, though many of the symptoms can and should be treated.