Saskatoon fire station placed under COVID-19-related quarantine
CTV News Saskatoon Published Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:16AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 12, 2020 10:42AM CST
Fire Station No. 4 is pictured March 12, 2020. (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon fire station is now under a precautionary quarantine.
Wednesday night a fire engine responded to a medical call for a patient experiencing shortness of breath, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.
The quarantine at Fire Station No. 4 was initiated after it was learned the patient was to be tested for COVID-19.
This is a developing story. More details to come.