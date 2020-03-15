City of Saskatoon closing leisure facilities, public libraries
SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is temporarily shutting down its leisure facilities and all Saskatoon Public Library locations to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“This was a difficult decision to make,” says Pamela Goulden-McLeod, the Director of the Emergency Management Organization. “We want to remind everyone there is no evidence of community transmission.”
The following city operated recreation facilities will be closed as of Monday:
Leisure Centres
- Cosmo Civic Centre (and Caryle King Public Library)
- Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre
- Lakewood Civic Centre (Cliff Wright Public Library)
- Lawson Civic Centre (Rusty MacDonald Public Library)
- Saskatoon Field House
- Shaw Centre
Indoor Rinks
- ACT Arena
- Archibald Arena
- Cosmo Arena
- Gordie Howe Kinsmen Arena
- Lions Arena
Outdoor Rink Buildings (Warm-up Shacks)
Golf Courses (for pre-season sales)
- Holiday Park Golf Course
- Silverwood Golf Course
- Wildwood Golf Course
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo
The city is working on a plan to compensate anyone financially affected by these closures.
Registration for the Spring/Summer programs will continue as planned.
Saskatoon Public Library Locations
All SPL locations wil be temporatily closed as of Monday.
Library closures are tentatively scheduled to last for two weeks, but that timeline could change.
Holds will be temporarily suspended while the libraries are closed.
Book drop offs will remain open, but the library also wants to remind everyone that late fees will be waived.
In addition to the closure of leisure facilities, the city is echoing the comments made by the province earlier this week, asking residents to follow its newly created list of preventative measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.
- Avoid all non-essential travel until directed by the Medical Health officer.
- Avoid all public gatherings of over 50 people.
- Cancel all gatherings of 250 or more people.
- Person/s that has returned from travel on or after March 13, 2020 will self-isolate for 14 days.
- Monitor self and dependents for cough, fever and difficulty breathing and call 811 for direction if these symptoms develop.
- Wash hands often for 20 seconds using soap and water, and use alcohol based hand sanitizers when soap and water are not available.
- Reach out via phone, social media to those most vulnerable:
- Aged 65 and over
- Compromised immunity systems
- Underlying medical conditions
- People who are in self-isolation
- Provide support to those agencies who are supporting Saskatoon’s vulnerable population, homeless shelters, foodbanks, etc.