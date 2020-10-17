SASKATOON -- A member of Prince Albert Police Service has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, the service said it was notified of the positive test on Friday.

The officer has been self-isolating since Monday.

“The Prince Albert Police Service is cooperating with a contact tracing investigation currently underway by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The police service continues to adhere to recommended health guidelines, and will be taking steps to sanitize and disinfect both police locations over the weekend,” the release said.

Members of the public requesting police assistance can expect to be asked whether they have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if they are ill or showing symptoms of the virus.