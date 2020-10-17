SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising the public of an increase in COVID-19 cases in La Ronge and area, and is urging residents to follow public health measures.

In a release issued Friday, the SHA said as a result of this, visitation is being limited at La Ronge Health Centre for hospital inpatients and the long term care unit.

Family members will now only be allowed in for compassionate reasons such as end-of-life care and major surgery, the SHA said.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe,” the SHA said in the release.

No other visitors are allowed in these facilities at this time.

The limitations will remain in place until it is safe to return to the previous level of family presence, according to the SHA.

Family members and support people who are permitted must undergo a health screening prior to entering and must adhere to a number of safety measures while inside.