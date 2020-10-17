Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared in Southend, Sask.
SASKATOON -- The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the community of Southend as of Friday night following an increasing number of confirmed cases.
In a release, NITHA said contact tracing is underway.
It said prevention is the best form of protection at this time, and includes wearing face masks, maintaining two meters of physical distance, washing your hands and staying home if sick.
Public health officials are advising individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 or their community clinic to arrange for testing.