SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is restricting visitors to Northland Pioneers Lodge Long Term Care in Meadow Lake as of Friday following a positive COVID-19 case in the facility.

This means family and support people will only be permitted for compassionate reasons, the SHA said in a news release issued Friday evening.

That includes end-of-life care, major surgery, intensive care and maternal/pediatrics.

No other visitors are allowed into the long term care home at this time.

These restrictions will remain in place until further notice, according to the SHA.

The SHA said outdoor visitation will continue where it is considered safe to do so.

“The health and safety of our patients and the employees who care for them is of utmost importance to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, and keeping the people we serve and our employees and physicians safe is paramount to the work we do each and every day,” the SHA said in the release.

Family members and support people who are permitted under these restrictions must undergo a health screening prior to entering and follow a number of safety precautions, like wearing a medical-grade mask, while inside, according to the SHA.