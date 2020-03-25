SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

9:25 a.m. - The city has announced playgrounds will close Wednesday and sports fields should no longer be used for organized play.

"Do not play games, sports and activities, like soccer and shinny hockey, that put you in close contact with others," the city said in a news release.

Dog park users are also reminded to maintain proper physical distancing.