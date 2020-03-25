Sask. NDP calls for a moratorium on evictions during pandemic
Sask. NDP leader Ryan Meili
SASKATOON -- On Wednesday, the leader of Saskatchewan's opposition asked the government to declare a moratorium on evictions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No one should lose their home because of COVID-19 — full stop,” NDP Leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.
"If we're asking people to stay home, they need to have a home. I’m calling on the Premier today to make that commitment.”
The NDP also called on the government to take further steps to protect people with low-incomes and those experiencing homelessness.
“At this time, we need to do everything in our power to ensure people do not become homeless as a result of COVID-19, and provide additional funding to ensure we can provide safe services to those who are struggling," NDP Social Services critic Nicole Rancourt said in the release.