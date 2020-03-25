Saskatchewan government now sharing COVID-19 flight info
The Saskatoon airport is pictured in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- The provincial government is now providing a publically-available online list of flights that have arrived or originated in Saskatchewan carrying a passenger who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The resource also lists information about which rows of seating could be affected and the date of the flight.
- External website link: Sask. government list of flights affected by COVID-19
"People seated in the affected seats on the flight are asked to self-isolate and self-monitor for 14 days after the last day of potential exposure," the province says on its website.
On March 12, a provincial mandatory 14-day self-isolation order came into effect for anyone arriving from a destination outside of Canada.
As a result, the province says it will only be listing affected domestic flights from March 12 onward because all international travellers should already be under self-isolation.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were nearly 20 flights listed by the province, mostly landing in Saskatoon or Regina.
Seat information was not available for three of the flights.
Also on Wednesday, Canada's health minister announced all international travellers returning home must go into mandatory self-isolation for 14 days according to new measures being enacted under the federal Quarantine Act.