SASKATOON -- While the City of Saskatoon announced last week that COVID-19 wouldn't prevent the last phase of the Sid Buckwold Bridge construction from continuing, the project is now being placed on hold.

"After careful consideration, our partners at Allan Construction have decided to defer the Sid Buckwold Bridge construction project until Monday, April 6, barring any further unforeseen circumstances," the city said in a news release.

The construction firm is working to obtain additional equipment and resources to ensure the safety of their crews during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city said.

"Any measures deemed necessary to help mitigate the spread of the virus while also ensuring the successful completion of this project are fully supported," city engineering manager Rob Frank said.