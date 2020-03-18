SASKATOON -- As the province grapples with the spread of COVID-19, 16 presumptive or confirmed cases as of Wednesday afternoon, the City of Saskatoon announced all its facilities will be off-limits to the public, including City Hall.

The move comes the same day as the province declared a state of emergency and announced stricter measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

"While we are closed to the public, our business operations will continue to provide essential services for our residents as much as possible,” city manager Jeff Jorgenson, said in a news release.

On Tuesday, during a news conference, the city said all essential services will be maintained, including snow clearing, garbage collection and transit service.

Five of the province's COVID-19 cases were found in Saskatoon.