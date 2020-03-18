SASKATOON -- Dozens of retailers at Midtown Plaza are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by closing their doors.

The mall has also reduced its shopping hours.

"Considering the recent escalating circumstances surrounding the implications of COVID-19, Midtown will be limiting the hours of operation at the shopping centre," its website reads.

Closed stores have signs taped to their doors, explaining the situation to shoppers.

"Our stores will be closed to help protect the well-being of our store teams and our community," a sign outside The Body Shop reads, suggesting customers shop online.

On Wednesday morning, the federal government announced it will make $55 billion available to help stabilize the Canadian economy.

According to Midtown’s website, the following 53 stores are now closed:

- Aldo

- American Eagle

- Aritzia

- Bath and Body Works

- Bell

- Bellissima

- The Body Shop

- Bootlegger

- Call it Spring

- Chatters

- The Children’s Place

- Claire’s

- Coles

- DavidsTea

- Dynamite

- Eddie Bauer

- Flip Flop Shop

- Footlocker

- Garage

- GUESS

- Hillberg and Berk

- Hudson’s Bay

- Koodo

- La Vie en Rose

- Le Chateau

- LUSH

- MAC

- Melanie Lyne

- Michael Kors

- Mr. Pretzels

- NY Fries

- Pandora

- PINK

- Purdys

- Quilts

- Rogers

- Roots

- Saje

- Santorini Design

- Sask Made

- Sephora

- The Shoe Company

- Soft Moc (as of Thursday)

- The Source

- Starbucks

- Swimco

- TBooth

- Telus

- Tip Top Tailors

- Toys R Us

- Victoria’s Secret

- Wireless Wave

- YXE Quick Clean