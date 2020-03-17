SASKATOON -- Essential services are being maintained in the City of Saskatoon, director of emergency management operation Pamela Goulden McLeod says.

"Our main goal in our Emergency Operations Centre is to continue to maintain those essential services for the health and wellbeing of our residents in Saskatoon. And that's what we'll continue to do," she told reporters on Tuesday.

Garbage collection remains on schedule.

Roadways snow clearing and maintenance continues.

Saskatoon Transit continues to operate.

Water treatment remains reliable and safe and wastewater processes remain unaffected.

City construction projects are happening.

Saskatoon Light & Power service remains unaffected.

The province announced an eighth presumptive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is making some services available only by phone, online or by appointment to reduce the number of people at its headquarters.

"We have assigned staff full time to update our plan every day and we consider things … like resource deployment, health and safety related policies and service delivery and change," Chief Troy Cooper said.

“We understand these are uncertain times and we appreciate your continued support as we work together to find solutions to emerging issues. We are committed to communicating as regularly as possible with any changes that will impact our staff or the community at large."

The Service Centre will be closed to the public and SPS encourages online reporting or calling the non-emergency number.

Criminal Record Checks will only be available online. Vulnerable Sector Checks are not available.

Victim Services offices will be closed and staff will only be available to clients by phone.

The Lost and Found office will operate by appointment only.

In addition, the Communications section will be screening callers in regards to COVID-19. Some staff may be seen wearing face masks.

SPS is also working with the Saskatoon Police Association to find options for staff regarding self-isolation, self-monitoring and child care.