SASKATOON -- Construction on the east half of the Sid Buckwold Bridge and the Idylwyld Drive ramps over 19th Street will continue as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Saskatoon says.

“Safety for our crews and for residents is our number one priority during this project,” Rob Frank, engineering manager of asset preservation, said in a news release. “Strict worksite restrictions, social distancing, and other precautionary medical measures will be in place to protect both construction crews and residents and to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The project is an essential service to residents and core City infrastructure, according to the release. With a limited window for construction projects of this magnitude, it is important that such work is completed safely and in the most ideal seasonal conditions, the city says.

Construction is scheduled to begin March 30.

Major rehabilitation began on the 54-year-old structure last year to ensure it remains safe and structurally sound for years to come. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout construction, however lane restrictions and traffic delays are expected, the city says.

The Sid Buckwold Bridge rehabilitation project includes: