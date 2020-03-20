SASKATOON -- This is a developing story. Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

2:20 p.m. The Saskatoon Farmers' Market is going virtual this weekend. The physical location is closed, but the market has opened an online store.

1:51 p.m. - During a video news conference, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP shared the news that his wife has decided to self-isolate after showing COVID-19-like symptoms.

Ryan Meili said his wife Mahli Brindamour, who is a pediatrician, woke up with a cough on Friday morning and the couple has taken steps as a result.

1:29 p.m. - In a tweet, city councillor Cynthia Block says paid on-street parking will be suspended by end of day. Also, time limit restrictions will be suspended, according to Block. CTV News is working to confirm.

Effective by end of day in Saskatoon:



On street paid parking will be suspended. No charge.



On Thursday, the city announced other parking-related measures to encourage residents to stay at home if possible.

12:32 p.m. A man brought into detention for intoxication told police he had COVID-19 and spit in a constable’s face, Saskatoon police say.

“We are not the only organization out there that faces these incidents of people exploiting the current environment and contributing to fear. Whether it’s as egregious as what our member experienced last night, or someone faking flu-like symptoms as a joke, this is not okay,” police said in a Facebook post.

11:38 a.m. - The leader of the province's opposition is asking the government to take further steps as Saskatchewan continues to grapple with the arrival of COVID-19.

Among the measures NDP Leader Ryan Meili is pushing for is the expansion of testing to those who have COVID-19-like symptoms but haven't traveled.

Meili also said he believes the province needs to give more direction to businesses, impose a freeze on residential evictions, provide assistance for tenants and direct payments to middle and low-income families.

11:14 a.m. - While measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 may cause layoffs in some sectors, it’s worth it in the long term, says a professor of finance at the Edwards School of Business.

"Closures and what’s going on is going to lay off lots of people or at least stop them from doing work. But over the long run it will save jobs and saves us from economic disaster,” George Tannous told CTV News.

9:43 a.m. - Saskatoon's Lucky Bastard distillery says it is now producing hand sanitizer for first responders,

"We recognize there is a desperate demand but we wanted to provide sanitizer to those risking their own safety & don’t have access to a handwashing station," the distillery said in an Instagram post.

On Health Canada's website, the agency says: "If soap and water are not available, hands can be cleaned with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (ABHS) that contains at least 60% alcohol, ensuring that all surfaces of the hands are covered (e.g. front and back of hands as well as between fingers) and rubbed together until they feel dry."

8:30 a.m. - - Thursday afternoon, the city announced the immediate suspension of Residential Parking Zone Program restrictions.

Overtime parking will no longer be enforced on all residential streets, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.