SASKATOON -- Thursday afternoon, the city announced the immediate suspension of Residential Parking Zone Program restrictions.

Overtime parking will no longer be enforced on all residential streets, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

The move is intended to help encourage residents to stay and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the city said.

Some restrictions related to safety or traffic flow will continue be enforced, such as:

• "No Stopping" signs

• "No Parking" signs

• "Accessible Parking" signs

• Fire Hydrants (maintain 1 metre from the centre of a fire hydrant)

• No parking within 10 metres of an intersection

• No parking in alleys unless active loading/unloading is taking place.

The city has more information about the changes on its website.