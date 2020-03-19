SASKATOON -- The city has announced more measures it will take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Friday, to help protect Saskatoon Transit employees from the virus fares will be suspended to limit interactions with drivers and other workers.

Another significant change for bus riders is that they will board the bus using the rear doors.

The city is also asking passengers to stay at least one metre away from each other and drivers.

Passengers who use personal mobility devices will be exempt from the requirement to board and exit through the rear doors, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

Bus riders are required to stay behind the front wheel well of the bus and to keep at least three metres away from the driver.

The city says it will monitor bus usage and add extra buses to routes to keep them empty enough to allow for social distancing.

Also, buses are cleaned daily with regular hard surface wipe-downs using hospital-grade disinfectant and disinfectant misting treatments, the city said.