The leader of the province's opposition party is asking the government to take further steps as Saskatchewan continues to grapple with the arrival of COVID-19.

“Speed is of the essence. What we do today will make all the difference in how quickly we recover,” NDP leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.

Among the measures Meili is pushing for is the expansion of testing to those who have COVID-19-like symptoms but haven't traveled.

Meili also said he believes the province needs to give more direction to businesses about how to proceed as the COVID-19 public health emergency unfolds.

The NDP leader also wants the province to provide grants for small businesses.

We are now several days into this crisis situation, but we’ve yet to see a single dollar committed or delivered from the province to help people and businesses in need," Meili said.

A freeze on residential evictions, assistance for tenants and direct payments to middle and low-income families are also among the steps Meili said the province should take.