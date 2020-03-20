SASKATOON -- During a video news conference, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP shared the news that his wife has decided to self-isolate after showing COVID-19-like symptoms.

Ryan Meili said his wife Mahli Brindamour, who is a pediatrician, woke up with a cough on Friday morning and the couple has taken steps as a result.

"We’ve changed our social distancing to self-isolation until she’s able to get tested and be sure she doesn’t have COVID-19,” Meili said.

On the plus side, toddler is now pretty much potty trained. #StayTheFHome #COVID19SK — Mahli Brindamour (@MahliBrindamour) March 20, 2020

On Thursday the president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Allan Woo said he believes he contracted the virus last weekend at a curling bonspiel in Edmonton with about 50 other doctors."The COVID-19 pandemic has hit home for me and my family."

— Sask Medical Assoc. (@SMA_docs) March 19, 2020

“There’s a message going out to health care providers that we need doubling of the call rotations so that there’s always someone backing up call because so many health care workers are already having to self-isolate,” Meili, who is also a doctor, said on Friday.

