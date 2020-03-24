SASKATOON -- The city is asking people to limit bus rides to trips that are absolutely essential.

On Friday, fares were suspended to limit interactions between Saskatoon Transit drivers and the public.

Bus riders were also ordered by the city to board buses using the rear doors and were asked to stay at least one metre away from each other and drivers.

The city is also asking those in a wheelchair to buckle themselves in the rear-facing wheelchair station when possible to ensure physical distance from drivers.

Saskatoon Transit also began operating on a reduced schedule this week.